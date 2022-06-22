"We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world," Mann said.

X Factor alum Tom Mann says his fiancée Dani died on their wedding day: 'I will miss you forever'

Former X Factor contestant Tom Mann is grieving the loss of his fiancée, Danielle "Dani" Hampson, after she died on what should have been their wedding day.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Mann, who was a contestant on season 11 of the show in 2014, revealed that Hampson had died in the early morning hours of June 18.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," Mann wrote beside a black-and-white photo of Hampson with their infant son, Bowie. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean."

"We never made it to the altar; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle," he continued. "I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

According to a report by PEOPLE, Mann and Hampson had initially planned to marry in August 2020, but were forced to postpone their ceremony on two different occasions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple later welcomed a son, Bowie, in October of last year.

Mann goes on to say in his post that he is "completely broken trying to process this" and he doesn't know what's next, but he promises to do everything to raise their son the way the two of them planned. "I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted," he wrote. "I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud. The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul."

Mann did not provide a cause of Hampson's death or additional details. He ended his note by saying that, though he is grieving and will be for "a very, very long time," he will try to find comfort in the public outpouring of love and support from fans. "My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever," he concluded.

On X Factor, Mann was grouped into the English-Irish boy band, Stereo Kicks, and together they went on to finish in fifth place. Stereo Kicks' debut single, "Love Me So," was released in June 2015, just a month before the group disbanded.

