WWE Hall of Fame ring announcer Howard Finkel dies at 69

WWE ring announcer Howard Finkel, the corporation's first and longest-serving employee who was known to many adoring fans as "The Fink," died on Thursday, the WWE has confirmed. He was 69.

"When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel," WWE's statement reads."WWE extends its condolences to Finkel’s family, friends and fans."

The Newark, N.J. native had been with the WWE, then known as the WWWF, since his debut in 1977. Finkel's booming voice became a staple crowning achievement for newly minted world champions, with a declarative "New World Champion" call. He stood toe-to-toe with many of WWE's biggest stars, including Hulk Hogan, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Finkel's far and wide admiration led him to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

The WWE world has been hit hard by the news. Stars from all generations like the Iron Sheik, Diamon Dallas Page, and former WWE champion Matt Hardy offered touching anecdotes on the impact Finkel has had on their lives. "Saddened about the passing of my friend & colleague, Howard "The Fink" Finkel. Fink was my main contact when I first starting getting myself & Jeff booked as extras in the mid 90s. Howard always took great care of us & had a soft spot in his heart The Hardy Boyz," Hardy wrote.

Longtime WWE commentator Jim Ross extended his condolences in a tweet early Thursday, saying "No one was more loyal or loved pro wrestling more than The Fink."

