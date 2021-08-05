Wrestling star Bobby Eaton dies at 62

The late wrestler was known as a tag-team specialist, most famous for his work as part of The Midnight Express.

Wrestling star Bobby Eaton has died, his sister Debbie Eaton Lewis confirmed on Facebook. He was 62.

"I never wanted to have to post this, but my little brother Beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night," Lewis wrote on Facebook. "When i find out all the details I will post them. Bobby was the kindest, loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and going to miss him. Please say a prayer for my niece Taryn she found him. And she just lost her Mom a little over a month ago."

Born in 1958, Eaton wanted to wrestle from a young age, and made his professional debut at age 17 for the NWA Mid-America promotion. Eaton continued wrestling all the way until his retirement in 2015, and was known as a tag-team specialist. He found his greatest success as part of the Midnight Express tag-team — first with Dennis Condrey, later with Stan Lane.

As Lewis noted in her Facebook post, Eaton's wife Donna died at the end of June. He himself was hospitalized after a "bad fall" at the end of July.