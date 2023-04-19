"I'll just say there is some veracity to that thought," Harrelson said about the pair potentially being siblings.

Woody Harrelson wants Matthew McConaughey to take a DNA test to find out if they really are brothers

The Zombieland actor, who is set to star in an upcoming comedy series with his potential sibling literally titled Brother From Another Mother, revealed that he believes there's a real chance that he and McConaughey are actually related.

"I'll just say there is some veracity to that thought," Harrelson said while visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. "We talked to Ma Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother, and she let us know one time… I mean, this is crazy. We were in Greece, we were watching the U.S. team win the World Cup, and I don't know, I mentioned something about regrets. And I said, 'You know, it's odd that my father has no regrets.'"

In response, Harrelson said that McConaughey's mother told him, "I knew… your father." He added, "It was the ellipses I found a little troubling. Or interesting. 'I knew… your father.'"

Describing the long pause between words as "filled with innuendo," Harrelson noted that the timing of McConaughey's birth might just work out.

"The year of [Matthew's] birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim," he told host Stephen Colbert. "We want to go for a [DNA] test, but for him, it's a much more big deal. I mean, he feels like he is losing a father. But I'm like, no, you're gaining a different father and a brother."

McConaughey shared his side of the story while on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast last week. "Where I start and where he ends and where he starts and I end has always been a murky line, and that's part of our bromance," he said. "My kids call him Uncle Woody, his kids call me Uncle Matthew, and you see pictures of us, and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me, and his family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him."

Like Harrelson, McConaughey similarly recalled their shared Greece trip and the weighted way in which his mom declared that she... knew Harrelson's father.

"It was a loaded 'k-n-e-w,'" he said on the podcast. "Well, we went on to unpack this, what 'knew' meant, and did some math and found out that his dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there's possible receipts in places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a 'knew' moment."

When Ripa asked if they had taken a DNA test yet, McConaughey said that he was more hesitant because of its potential implications.

"This is what we're on the precipice of now. Look, it's a little easier for Woody to say, 'Come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" he said at the time. "It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take a chance and go, 'Wait a minute, you're trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years of believing it?' I've got a little more skin in the game!"

