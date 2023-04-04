The Black Widow actress recalled going down a 20-minute Instagram hole that shook her to the core: "I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person's life. I can't do this."

Even Scarlett Johansson has fallen victim to the dangers of doom-scrolling into a deep, dark Instagram hole.

The Black Widow and Lost in Translation actress appeared on the latest episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast to discuss her life and career, and opened up about why she doesn't use social media.

"I honestly am too fragile of a person to have social media. My ego is too fragile. I can't deal with it. My brain is too fragile, I'm like a delicate flower. I have enough anxiety," the 38-year-old star of Wes Anderson's upcoming film Asteroid City said.

She continued, recalling an instance where she "had Instagram once for three days" as an experiment, but quickly deleted the app after investigating the life of a total stranger.

"When I started realizing that I'd spent 20 minutes looking at somebody's Instagram page who worked for a friend of mine, I now know you have a pit bull, two daughters, and live in Burbank, I'm like, I just wasted 17 minutes of time, I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog and change my life in all these ways," she said. "I felt so bad, like I was missing out on this random person's life, I can't do this. I'm too fragile, I have too much anxiety about other things."

Scarlett Johansson attends an event hosted by David Yurman in support of Lower Eastside Girls Club at David Yurman 57th St on November 02, 2022 in New York City Scarlett Johansson | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Johansson admitted that she uses social media tools when she's in the office to oversee operations for her skincare brand The Outset, particularly TikTok, though she has to resist indulging too much, as she gets "completely absorbed" when using it. "That's how I know I can't have it," she joked.

Listen to Johansson discuss why she doesn't use social media near the end of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast episode above.

