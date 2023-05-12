She was just trying not to pee her pants.

The White Lotus star, who is a known superfan of the siblings, announced her rocking new gig during yesterday's broadcast, explaining that it involved attending their Citi Concert Series performance and, as she put it, "trying to just be functional and not cry and pee my pants around them." She jokingly added, "Wish me luck!"

And, honestly, she did a pretty good job keeping her cool. In video footage shared on the show's Instagram account, Richardson can be seen with her bejeweled microphone and iced coffee in hand as she showered Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas in affection as they entered the studio.

"I love you, Kevin! I love you, Nick! I love you, Joe!" She gleefully shouted before turning to the camera to ask, "They love me too! They said it! Did you hear?"

In another clip, a choked up Richardson received a hug from Joe after he spotted her in the crowd. "Hi, Joseph," she said tearily. "How are you? I'm proud of you."

Afterwards, Richardson sat on stage and recapped her exciting experience. "We're on the stage! The Jonas Brothers' feet were on here! And now my butt's on it!" she enthused. "And that's cool!"

When asked if anything could top her recent appearance in the band's "Wings" music video, Richardson wasn't so sure. "I don't think there is a single thing. I could win a hundred-million dollars and I don't think it would top it," she said.

Unless, of course... "I would like the Jonas Brothers to adopt me as their sister," she said, correcting herself. "I think that could top it."

In fact, she's already got one pivotal person backing that idea. "Their father, Kevin Sr., did say that I was an honorary part of the family," she said. "He made them!"

During the event, the brothers performed past hits alongside material from their new album, The Album, which was released today. Unfortunately, Richardson didn't know its songs well enough to pick a favorite one.

"At midnight last night I was sleeping because I had to wake up today at 4 to do this," she said. "So I haven't really gone in on it all yet, but obviously I'm partial to 'Wings' because I'm in the music video. But 'Waffle House' is amazing!"

Richardson then proceeded to show off the Waffle House hat she procured specifically for Kevin.

"Kevin was so — they were all so nice to me when I met them, but Kevin went out of his way and he let us film the music video in his suite and he let us get changed and rest between takes in his bedroom," she recalled. "That's so giving and nice."

All in all, her experience as a Today correspondent is one she won't be forgetting anytime soon. "This is absolutely nuts on a stick because they're right there. They're here and I was standing right there," Richardson said. "I was so close to them, and I swear Kevin winked at me through his sunglasses. I swear."

