Watch Blake Shelton get Jimmy Fallon's initials shaved into his hair by Gwen Stefani

Like many people, Blake Shelton is at the "needs a haircut" stage of the quarantine.

On Monday, the crooner got Jimmy Fallon's initials shaved into his hair by girlfriend Gwen Stefani during his Tonight Show home edition interview. The host thought Shelton was channeling reality star Joe Exotic with his new-do, saying, "Dude, you are so Tiger King right now you have no idea."

The haircut might've been destiny given that Shelton and Stefani are currently quarantining in Oklahoma, the state where Exotic ran his controversial zoo.

The result wasn't super noticeable, but you can just make out a "J" on one side of Shelton's head and an "F" on the other.

The singer has been making lots of drastic changes to his hair lately, given that there's not much else to do. In late March, he showed off his new mullet hairstyle, also courtesy of Stefani.

"Quarantine mullet update 3/26/2020 ... @gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," he tweeted, along with a video of the awful unique hairstyle.

The Voice coach first announced that he was growing his '90s hairdo back on March 17, telling fans, "With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s--- like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

Now that they've got nowhere to go and no glam squad to help them, many other celebrities have also taken liberties with their appearance. For instance, Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently posted a hilarious video showing off her dubious makeup skills, while Zoe Saldana gave herself some funny facial hair.

