Warren Beatty accused of coercing sex from a minor in 1973 in new lawsuit

The allegations date back to 1973, but the suit was filed under a recent California law that opened up a new window for survivors of child sex abuse to open court proceedings.

Hollywood icon Warren Beatty has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit. Although the suit doesn't cite Beatty by name, it does describe the defendant as having been nominated for Best Actor for his performance as Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde, which can only describe Beatty.

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, alleging that she met Beatty on a movie set in 1973 when she was 14 and he was about 35. Beatty "commented repeatedly" on her looks and gave her his phone number, according to the lawsuit.

Actor Warren Beatty attends the "Rules Don't Apply" screening and Q&A at Picturehouse Central on April 12, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. ( Warren Beatty attends a screening of his 2016 film 'Rules Don't Apply.' | Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Hirsch was initially thrilled by the attention and began calling and meeting with the star regularly, per the legal documents. Beatty allegedly took her on car rides, "offered to help her with her homework," and repeatedly talked to her about losing her virginity. Eventually, the Oscar winner used his fame and power to coerce her into sex acts for which she could not have given "meaningful consent," the lawsuit alleges.

Representatives for Beatty did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Hirsch is seeking damages for the alleged crimes, saying that she has suffered physical and emotional distress over the years and has required therapy and counseling. Although there is usually a statute of limitations on allegations of sexual assault, Hirsch is filing under a 2019 California law that opened up a new three-year window for survivors of childhood sex abuse to open court proceedings.