Lady Gaga, BTS, and more join the Obamas for virtual 2020 graduation ceremonies

LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, and Alicia Keys are some of the other names joining multiple live-streamed ceremonies this year.

The Obamas are tapping their celebrity network to put on multiple virtual graduation ceremonies for all the displaced students who can't physically walk to receive their diplomas this year.

On May 16, former President Barack Obama will join LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R., Ben Platt, and more unannounced celebrity guests for an hour-long televised commencement message for graduating high school seniors in the U.S.

Called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, the special will air across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and more than 20 other broadcast and digital streaming partners will simultaneously air the special on at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT. The digital event will be hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation. A special "HBCU Edition" will also be livestreamed earlier the same day at 2 p.m. ET.

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

"I’ve always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice," Obama tweeted. "Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones."

Then, on June 6, Obama and wife Michelle Obama will join Lady Gaga, BTS, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Yousafzai as commencement speakers for a virtual Dear Class of 2020 ceremony via YouTube for all the graduating college seniors.

Additional special guests will include Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Zendaya, Chloe x Halle, Zane Hijazi, The Try Guys, Mr. Kate, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, and Jackie Aina.

"I know how hard the #Classof2020 has worked to make it to graduation, so @BarackObama and I want to give you the celebration you deserve," Michelle wrote in a tweet. "That's why [Obama's Reach High organization] and I are teaming up with @Youtube to host a virtual graduation on June 6!"

