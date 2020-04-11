Vanessa Hudgens shares photo of High School Musical reunion on Zoom

Image zoom FRED HAYES/DISNEY CHANNEL

The East High Wildcats are still all in this together, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Vanessa Hudgens shared an incredible photo of the High School Musical cast reuniting with a virtual party on Zoom, and it's going to make you super nostalgic. "Guess who's back... ," Hudgens captioned the photo where everyone is making a funny face.

Hudgens reunited with Corbin Bleu, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, director Kenny Ortega and more Wildcats (minus Zac Efron, unfortunately) for the video chat hangout. And since we don't have video evidence of them performing the now iconic dance to "We're All In This Together" on the Zoom chat, we'll just have to use our imagination to fantasize about them hosting a singalong to all the best HSM songs.

This isn't the first HSM reunion to come out of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Recently Hudgens and Tisdale made our dreams come true with their amazing TikTok videos dancing to "We're All In This Together." That's one way to pass the time during quarantine!

