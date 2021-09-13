Uzo Aduba reveals she married filmmaker Robert Sweeting last year

The actress and filmmaker Robert Sweeting said "I do" all the way back in 2020, PEOPLE reported on Sunday.

Aduba confirmed the news on her Instagram account, sharing a photo from her wedding day, showing her in a wedding dress, and Sweeting in a tux. She posted the pic with a touching caption for her husband.

"'When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible,'" she wrote, quoting the famed line from When Harry Met Sally.

"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me," Aduba concluded her caption, adding a heart emoji.

She is up for Lead Actress for In Treatment at this year's Emmys.