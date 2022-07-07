The Jurassic World: Dominion actor responded to Adesanya's reaction on Twitter: "I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything."

After multiple reports indicated that the Jurassic World: Dominion and Terminal List actor dissed Adesanya while he attended the champ's UFC 276 bout with Jared Cannonier in Las Vegas over the weekend, the sports star tweeted a clip from the 2008 film Wanted that sees James McAvoy hitting Pratt in the face with a keyboard.

"Good morning," Adesanya wrote in the clip's caption on Wednesday. "I'm the man. You're just some fan."

Pratt responded to the post several hours later. "You're right. I'm sorry brutha," he tweeted. "It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ."

Insider noted that Pratt spoke about Adesanya following the UFC 276 matchup on Saturday.

"I'm gonna say this as humbly as I can, as a guy who never stepped in the Octagon. I don't know this game, I'm just an actor. But I'm not a fan, man," the outlet reported. (A representative for Pratt did not immediately return EW's request for confirmation on Pratt's reported comments from the event.)

Pratt — who recently said he doesn't like to be called "Chris" — has endured an onslaught of pushback on social media, which the actor speculated in a recent Men's Health interview stems from his Generation Award acceptance speech at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where he stressed that "God is real."

"Religion has been oppressive as f--- for a long time," he told the outlet. "I didn't know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I'm not a religious person."

