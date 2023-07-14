The General Hospital star was under the guardianship of his sister for 20 months beginning in January 2020.

Tyler Christopher claims that his sister used his finances as her own while she was acting as his legal guardian.

The General Hospital alum, 50, was placed under his sister Susan Asmo Baker's guardianship in January 2020 after sustaining a serious head injury the previous year and remained in her care for 20 months. Now that the legal arrangement has been lifted, Christopher is alleging that his sister used $40,000 of his money while acting as his guardian in order to lessen her own financial burdens.

"I never thought in a million years that I would be taken advantage of by a family member," he told Bloomberg Law.

Tyler Christopher Tyler Christopher | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Bloomberg Law reported that Christopher claimed in court papers that Baker misspent or improperly received reimbursement in order to buy her son a MacBook, cover moving costs, and pay her credit card debt. Baker, however, has defended her role as Christopher's guardian and agreed to hire a forensic accountant to review her expenses in April.

"If I hadn't been his Guardian he'd be DEAD!" she told Bloomberg Law in a statement.

EW was unable to contact Baker for comment.

Christopher told the outlet that he was "completely in the dark about everything" related to his guardianship in the beginning. He added, "I was recovering from a brain injury so the choice for guardianship was made for me without my knowledge."

Once he was aware of the legal arrangement, he said that he asked his sister about how she was using his funds but that "she really didn't have an answer for me."

In the court filing, Christopher reportedly acknowledged that he "does not doubt" his sister's "initial motivation to become his legal guardian was rooted at least in part in a genuine desire to help her younger brother in his time of need." However, it noted that their relationship has become "fractured" amid their ongoing financial feud.

Elsewhere in the interview, Christopher addressed being arrested for public intoxication in May, explaining that he had a "relapse" and is now "back in recovery." The actor was found sleeping on the ground at the Hollywood Burbank Airport and subsequently arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was also fined $250.

Christopher is best known for his roles on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives. In 2016, he won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of his General Hospital character Nikolas Cassadine.