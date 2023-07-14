The former Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host was treated for an abscess blocking his airway.

Ty Pennington intubated in ICU days after attending Barbie premiere: 'From the red carpet to the ICU'

Ty Pennington had to have a bit of an extreme internal makeover this week.

The former host of Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition shared on Instagram that he is recovering from a throat abscess that blocked his airway and landed him in the ICU just two days after attending the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles.

"From the red carpet, to the ICU… this last week has been interesting! I'm okay now, still recovering," he wrote. "To shed some light on why I was MIA… Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie; Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4 a.m. and could barely breathe. Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway."

"Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver," he continued. "Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU. Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St.Anthony's in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such great care of me. A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something #justhappytobehere Also, even through heavy sedatives it's good to see I was still in the right frame of mind (pic 4)…"

The HGTV host shared photos of himself recovering in the ICU, as well as a picture of himself walking the red carpet at the Barbie premiere.

Ty Pennington Ty Pennington at the 'Barbie' premiere and in the ICU | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Ty Pennington/Instagram

Pennington attended the Barbie premiere on Sunday to promote HGTV's four-part special Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, which he will compete on as a member of one of eight teams of HGTV stars transforming a Southern California home into a real-life version of Barbie's iconic pink abode.

The series premieres on July 16 at 8 p.m. and has already been shot, so it will not be disrupted by Pennington's medical emergency.

He is also currently the host of Rock the Block and Battle on the Beach on HGTV.

