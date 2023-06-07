US radio personality Big Boy (L) and Sekyiwa Shakur, sister of US rapper Tupac Shakur, pose for a photo during Tupac's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on June 7, 2023. Slain rap legend Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Wednesday, almost three decades after the best-selling artist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting. The ceremony paid tribute to a rapper who died at age 25 after a brief but spectacular career, in which he went from backup dancer to self-styled gangsta and one of the most influential figures in hip-hop. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

