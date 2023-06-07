Tupac Shakur posthumously receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star, doesn't appear in hologram form
Tupac Shakur has finally received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star — but he didn't appear in hologram form to accept it.
In a ceremony hosted by radio personality Big Boy on Wednesday honoring the award-winning late rapper, Tupac's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur accepted the award on his behalf.
"From the first time he stepped foot on the stage of the Apollo Theater at 13, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame," Sekyiwa said during the ceremony. "Today, we're not just honoring a star in the ground, but we're honoring the work and the passion that he's put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud."
During the ceremony, speeches were given by Jamal Joseph and Allen Hughes, producer and director of Hulu's docuseries Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur. Rapper YG and members of Shakur's Outlawz group were also in attendance as he received the 2,758th star, located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.
The iconic "California Love" rapper was gunned down in 1996, but "performed" posthumously onstage via hologram with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg at 2012's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. His Walk of Fame star honor comes almost 30 years after his death.
