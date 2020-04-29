Man named Tupac Shakur gets apology from governor who accused him of unemployment prank

It turns out Tupac Shakur is alive and well — not in Cuba like many conspiracy theorists have argued, but in Kentucky. Unfortunately, it's not that Tupac we're talking about.

Another Tupac had all eyez on him Monday after the governor of Kentucky apologized for assuming he was using the late rapper's name on unemployment forms as a "prank."

In a press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called Shakur out for "using somebody else's identity."

"That person probably felt they were being funny, they probably did," Beshear said. "Except for the fact that, because of them, we've got to go through so many other claims."

That's "not okay," he said. "Can't be doing that."

Then, during a Tuesday press conference, Beshear revealed that the man was using his real name and that he called Shakur to apologize for publicly criticizing him. The governor also said the state will ensure Shakur's case gets resolved.

"I talked to him on the phone today, and I apologized," Beshear said. "I told him how it happened, but I owned it. It's my fault. He was gracious. I said I'm sorry if I embarrassed him or caused him any attention he didn't want, and he was very kind. He ended the call, 'God bless.'"

Shakur — who actually goes by his middle name, Malik — is a 46-year-old cook who lost his job due to COVID-19. He later told Lexington Herald-Leader that he never expected his name would be an impediment to getting his unemployment.

“That’s just my name," he told the outlet. Fortunately, Shakur was understanding about Beshear's blunder, adding, "mistakes happen.”

Twitter has been loving the mixup, especially given the other craziness happening in 2020.

"Peak 2020 is the governor of Kentucky apologizing to Tupac Shakur after accusing him of unemployment fraud," journalist Philip Lewis tweeted.

Related content: