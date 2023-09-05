True Blood actress Marcia de Rousse dies at 70

Marcia de Rousse, the actress best known for her role on HBO's True Blood, has died at 70.

A rep for de Rousse confirmed to EW that she died on Sept. 2 in Altadena, Calif., following a "long illness."

Born in Doniphan, Mo., de Rousse attended the University of Missouri and later moved to Los Angeles with her mother in 1980. The actress taught in the Pasadena public school system while pursuing an acting career. A chance encounter with Old Hollywood actor Billy Barty led to her first screen credit in 1981's Under the Rainbow, which found her performing alongside Chevy Chase, Carrie Fisher, and Barty.

The actress went on to appear in numerous television shows over the next two decades, including episodes of St. Elsewhere and The Fall Guy. Her next film appearance was in the 2003 dramedy Tiptoes, starring Matthew McConaughey, Kate Beckinsale, and Peter Dinklage.

Marcia de Rousse in True Blood Marcia de Rousse on 'True Blood' | Credit: HBO

De Rousse's signature role ultimately came in True Blood, in which she played Dr. Ludwig, a physician specializing in care for supernatural creatures. She appeared in episodes in the drama's second, fourth, and seventh seasons. In her final film role, she reunited with Beckinsale in 2016's The Disappointments Room.

"Marcia was not your typical character actor," reads a statement shared by de Rousse's reps. "She was a 4'4" outspoken dynamo with a distinct, sharp wit. An extraordinary woman. Marcia was a tremendous lover and supporter of all her feline friends. She adored cats, especially the strays. An advocate for her fellow disabled actors, always pushing for more opportunities for the senior disabled community. Marcia was close friends with Zelda Rubinstein and considered Zelda her mentor. She is survived by her loving family, friends and a plethora of neighborhood cats."