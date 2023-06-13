Treat Williams, Everwood and Hair star, dies at 71

"He was an actor's actor," said Williams' agent of 15 years. "Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s.

Treat Williams, the prolific actor of stage and screen who led the WB drama Everwood, has died. He was 71.

The actor's death was confirmed to EW by his agent of 15 years, Barry McPherson. Williams was involved in a motorcycle accident.

"He was killed this afternoon," McPherson told PEOPLE. "He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."

McPherson continued, "He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

The crash is said to have happened on Monday at around 5pm on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont.

Born Richard Treat Williams on December 1, 1951, Williams made his film debut in the 1975 thriller Deadly Hero. His big breakthrough came when he was cast as George Berger in Hair, the film based on the Broadway musical. The role earned him his first Golden Globe nomination of three. His next nomination was for Sidney Lumet's Prince of the City, after which Williams starred alongside Robert De Niro in Once Upon A Time in America. Other film roles include Dead Heat, Mulholland Falls and Hollywood Ending.

Williams was known to TV lovers as the widowed doctor Dr. Andy Brown in the four season run of Everwood. He also appeared on Blue Bloods, Chicago Fire and Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores. In 1978, Williams stepped in to play Danny Zuko in a Broadway production of Grease and stayed in the role for three years. He also appeared on New York stages in Once in a Lifetime, The Pirates of Penzance, Love Letters and Follies.

Williams received an Emmy nomination for his work in the HBO movie The Late Shift, in addition to two Satellite Awards and an Independent Spirit Award. A prolific actor of both stage and screen, Williams has more than 120 credits to his name.

Williams is survived by his wife Pam Van Sant and two children.