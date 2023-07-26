Travis Kelce fumbled the chance to give Taylor Swift his number

The Chiefs tight end made the singer a friendship bracelet that she never received.

Taylor Swift wasn't exactly enchanted by Travis Kelce's flirtations — because he never had the chance to meet her in the first place.

On the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, the Chiefs tight end and recent Saturday Night Live host revealed that he recently attended Swift's Eras Tour in Kansas City but missed his chance to connect with her before the concert.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce. "So I was a little butthurt [that] I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | Credit: Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Christian Petersen/Getty

Explaining further, Kelce said, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

His brother interjected: "Your number as in 87 [Kelce's jersey number], or your phone number?"

"You know which one," Kelce replied. "So [Swift] doesn't meet anybody… or at least she didn't want to meet me." The NFL star jokingly added that he "took it personal."

But despite getting his heart slightly broken, Kelce went on to praise Swift's performance, noting the enthusiasm of the crowd in his team's home stadium.

"It was an unbelievable show," he said. "I've only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement. Everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her, it was wild. It was a wild show!"

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.