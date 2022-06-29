The musician's daughter, Alabama Barker, asked for prayers on Instagram after it was reported that her father was hospitalized in Los Angeles.

Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker attend the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalized for pancreatitis in Los Angeles.

The condition — which occurs when the pancreas becomes inflamed and includes symptoms such as nausea, severe belly pain, fever, and rapid heart rate — was believed to be triggered by a recent colonoscopy, according to TMZ.

In a photo shared by the outlet Tuesday, the 46-year-old musician appeared to be on a stretcher headed for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The outlet reported that Barker experienced a medical issue that initially brought him and his family — including new wife Kourtney Kardashian — to the city's West Hills Hospital.

Representatives for Barker and Kardashian did not respond to EW's requests for confirmation.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, whom he shares with actress Shanna Moakler, posted an Instagram story asking fans to "send your prayers" amid the reports.

Earlier Tuesday, the rocker also tweeted "God save me," though it was unclear whether it was a reference to a medical condition or to a 2022 song he co-wrote with Machine Gun Kelly that was released in March on the latter's album Mainstream Sellout.

After he rose to prominence as part of Blink-182, Barker's personal life has regularly made headlines over the years, including surviving a plane crash in 2008 and marrying into one of the most famous families in the world when he wed Kardashian this May.

Though he's released several albums with Blink-182 since the band's 1995 debut LP, Cheshire Cat, he has also performed as a solo act and regularly collaborates with other acts, including Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and Willow Smith, all on recent projects.

On Tuesday night, Barker's son, Landon, made an appearance during Machine Gun Kelly's show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, performing their song, "Die In California," according to social posts from audience members.

