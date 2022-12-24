The Canadian rapper was convicted of three felony charges and faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation.

Rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Jurors came to their decision on Friday after a nine-day trial that wrapped with closing arguments on Thursday. The Canadian rapper (born Daystar Peterson) was found guilty on all three counts against him: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He now faces over 20 years in prison and could be deported, according to the Associated Press.

According to the outlet, Lanez showed "no visible reaction" as the verdict came down.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, previously alleged that Peterson shot her in the foot after an argument broke out in her car between friend Kelsey Nicole, Peterson, and Peterson's bodyguard following an evening at Kylie Jenner's house on July 12, 2020.

In an appearance on CBS in April, Pete told Gayle King that the argument began when she wanted to leave Jenner's house, but her companions didn't. When the arguing escalated, she told King she got out of the car. "All I hear is this man screaming. And he said, 'Dance, b----.' And he started shooting," she said, referring to Peterson. "And I'm just like, 'Oh, my God.' ... He shot a couple of times. And I was so scared."

Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion | Credit: P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty; Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

The Grammy winner told King she feared for her life: "He is standin' up over the window shooting," Pete said. "And I didn't even want to move. I didn't want to move too quick 'cause I'm like, 'Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don't know if he's gonna shoot something that's, like, super important. I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me.'"

Pete said that after the shots were fired, she fell to the ground and dragged herself into a nearby driveway. Police soon arrived, and she said that she initially told authorities she had stepped on glass because the incident occurred shortly after the death of George Floyd, and she "was just trying to protect all of us."

"Even though this person just did this to me, my first reaction was still to try to save us," she said. "I didn't want to see anybody die."

Earlier this month, Pete recounted the events of that night in court as the prosecution's key witness. On the stand, the singer said that the shooting negatively affected her physical and mental health. "I can't even be happy," she said in her testimony, according to NPR. "I can't hold conversations with people for a long time. I don't feel like I want to be on this earth. I wish he would have just shot and killed me if I knew I would have to go through this torture."

She went on to express her frustration over media coverage of the trial, saying that Peterson has only gotten "more famous" since the incident. "Because I was shot, I've been turned into some kind of villain, and he's the victim. This has messed up my whole life ... This whole situation in the industry is like a big boy's club ... I'm telling on one of y'all friends, now you're all about to hate me," she said, per NPR's report.