Tori Spelling reveals multiple-day hospitalization in photo with IV tube

Tori Spelling is on the mend after a health scare.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed over the weekend in a photo shared to her Instagram Stories that she had been in the hospital for four days, per PEOPLE. In the photo, which has since expired, an IV is sticking out of her hand and a hospital bracelet with Spelling's name, date of birth, and hospital admittance date (Thursday, Aug. 17) can be seen.

"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," Spelling, 50, captioned the photo. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."

Tori Spelling's Instagram story dated Aug. 20, 2023 Tori Spelling's Instagram story dated Aug. 20, 2023 | Credit: Tori Spelling/ Instagram

Spelling didn't elaborate on the reason for her hospital stay, and a rep for the actress did not immediately return EW's request for comment.

TMZ reported Monday that Spelling was spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, the same day she posted the photo of her IV.

The actress' hospitalization comes amid a difficult time for her family. In May, Spelling shared a photo taken at urgent care, revealing that she and her five children had "been on this continual spiral of sickness for months," which led to her discovering an "extreme mold" infestation that ultimately forced them to leave their home.

In June, Spelling's husband Dean McDermott — with whom she shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — announced the couple was separating after 18 years of marriage in a since-deleted Instagram post.

