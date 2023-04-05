The actress blames herself for the ordeal, which resulted in her having to wear a patch over her left eye.

Tori Spelling gave herself an eye ulcer from sleeping with disposable contacts for 'maybe 20 days'

Tori Spelling just made an eye-conically chaotic admission.

After stepping out in public while wearing a bedazzled eyepatch, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star revealed that she's recovering from an ulcer caused by misusing her once-daily supply of disposable contacts.

"It's my fault — I did this to myself," Spelling said on a recent episode of her 90210mg podcast of wearing the patch over her left eye. "So, I have contacts, but I wear daily ones, and at the end of the day, whatever, I can make all the excuses I want… I don't take them out. I sleep in them. It's not healthy."

When pressed on how long she wears the contacts, Spelling made a stunning admission: "I've been known to go maybe 20 days. I know..."

Spelling previously addressed her eyepatch in an Instagram post detailing a night out with stylist Laura Rugetti.

"Bringing twinning back one fashion moment at a time… when your hair bestie @laurarugetti launches her clip in extension line ' California Blondes' and collab x @hiddencrownhair you support even with an ulcer on your eyeball," the 49-year-old actress captioned the post. "Laura even bedazzled an eyepatch for me. I'm proud of this #boss."

Spelling elaborated on her condition in a March 24 Instagram Story, PEOPLE reported. "Thx to all the well wishes and concern. Everyone is asking if I scratched my cornea. It's actually an ulcer on my eye," she said. "Antibiotic drops and Dr said it will 'hopefully' heal in 7-10 days."

Tori Spelling wears an eyepatch

Listen to Spelling discuss her eye ulcer in the 90210mg podcast clip above.

