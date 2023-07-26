The singer's husband André Murillo said that Kelly is "not fully out of the woods but we see the sun."

Tori Kelly's husband André Murillo is sharing an update on the singer's health after she was reportedly hospitalized for blood clots over the weekend.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," Murillo wrote on his Instagram Story. "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

Screenshot of André Murillo's Instagram Story Screenshot of André Murillo's Instagram Story | Credit: André Murillo/Instagram

Kelly was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after she passed out while having dinner with friends at a Los Angeles restaurant, according to TMZ. Doctors later discovered that she had blood clots in both her legs and lungs.

The "Paper Hearts" singer rose to prominence as a teen by posting songs on YouTube and participating in several televised singing programs including Star Search, America's Most Talented Kid, and American Idol. She released her first album, Unbreakable Smile, in 2015.

Tori Kelly and André Murillo attend the Los Angeles Premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Tori Kelly and André Murillo in 2021 | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelly went on to win a Grammy for Best Gospel Album for her record Hiding Place and Best Gospel Performance/Song for its single "Never Alone" in 2019. She also lends her voice to the soft-spoken elephant Meena in the Sing animated movies and competed on the fourth season of The Masked Singer as the Seahorse.

In 2020, Kelly spoke to EW about her time on the show and how she tried to bamboozle its judges until the very end. "Ironically, the two musicians ended up finally guessing me and I've actually met both of them before. So they were kind of like, 'I can't believe I didn't realize it was you!' I've literally sang with both of them before," she joked at the time. "So that felt kind of good, though, because that was my goal, to really throw them off and try to make them think of other people. So I feel like I accomplished that with the panelists."