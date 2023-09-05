Tom Holland, Zendaya successfully complete Beyoncé's 'Mute' challenge on Renaissance tour

A fan captured the celebrity couple in the crowd on the final night of Beyoncé's Los Angeles Renaissance shows.
By Joey Nolfi September 05, 2023 at 09:35 AM EDT
Advertisement

Renaissance (2022 album)

Show More
type
  • Music
genre

Look around, everybody — including Tom Holland and Zendaya — is on mute at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.

A fan captured the celebrity couple in the background of a self-shot video of the crowd at Monday's show in Los Angeles, showing the Marvel star and the Euphoria actress participating in the viral "Mute" audience challenge — which, if done successfully, sees the entire audience going silent after Beyoncé sings, "Look around, everybody on mute," during her 2022 song "Energy."

@@imshaybutter

In the TikTok clip above, Holland and Zendaya can be seen complying with the challenge's unofficial rules, which, according to several widely-circulated videos online, carries a price of intense public shaming if an infraction occurs.

"LA night 3 did not come to play," the fan wrote in the caption of her video. "Also got video bombed by the cutest couple."

Tom Holland and Zendaya; Beyonce
| Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty for SiriusXM; Kevin Mazur/Getty for Parkwood

The final night of Beyoncé's Los Angeles shows included several celebrity guests, including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Bezos, among others.

Music legend Diana Ross also made a surprise showing to celebrate Beyoncé, joining the Destiny's Child performer on stage to sing a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" for the massive audience at the city's SoFi Stadium.

Watch Holland and Zendaya participate in Beyoncé's "Mute" challenge in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Renaissance (2022 album)
type
  • Music
genre
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com