Tom Holland, Zendaya successfully complete Beyoncé's 'Mute' challenge on Renaissance tour
- Music
Look around, everybody — including Tom Holland and Zendaya — is on mute at Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.
A fan captured the celebrity couple in the background of a self-shot video of the crowd at Monday's show in Los Angeles, showing the Marvel star and the Euphoria actress participating in the viral "Mute" audience challenge — which, if done successfully, sees the entire audience going silent after Beyoncé sings, "Look around, everybody on mute," during her 2022 song "Energy."
In the TikTok clip above, Holland and Zendaya can be seen complying with the challenge's unofficial rules, which, according to several widely-circulated videos online, carries a price of intense public shaming if an infraction occurs.
"LA night 3 did not come to play," the fan wrote in the caption of her video. "Also got video bombed by the cutest couple."
The final night of Beyoncé's Los Angeles shows included several celebrity guests, including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Bezos, among others.
Music legend Diana Ross also made a surprise showing to celebrate Beyoncé, joining the Destiny's Child performer on stage to sing a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" for the massive audience at the city's SoFi Stadium.
Watch Holland and Zendaya participate in Beyoncé's "Mute" challenge in the video above.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- The Stan-dalorian: Pedro Pascal was 'f---ing dying' at a Beyoncé concert with his BFF Sarah Paulson
- Beyoncé tells fans to wear silver Renaissance tour outfits to create 'shimmering human disco ball' around her
- Beyoncé sends love to Lizzo at Renaissance concert amid lawsuit controversy: 'I love you, Lizzo'
- Tom Holland criticizes press for taking news of his social media hiatus 'in the wrong direction'