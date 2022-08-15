"I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state."

Tom Holland shared a vulnerable moment with his fans as the Spider-Man actor announced a prolonged break from social media.

The 26-year-old said in a video, posted to Instagram Sunday, that his own mental health has been suffering as a result of platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

"I've been trying to make this video for about an hour now," he began. "And for someone that has spent the last, I don't know, 13, 14 years, however long I've been acting. Is it that long? Yeah, it probably is that long. I cannot seem to say what I need to say without umm-ing and ah-ing every five minutes. So I'm going to try again."

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he continued. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So I've decided to take a step back and delete the app."

Tom Holland attends a photocall for "Spiderman: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England.

Holland dedicated the remainder of the three-minute video to shining a spotlight on Stem4, a charity dedicated to supporting the mental health of teenagers, as well as the Brothers Trust, an organization founded by Holland's parents that raises money for various charities.

"Stem4 is one of the many charities @thebrotherstrust is extremely proud to support — and I'd like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work," Holland wrote in the caption for the video. "Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with — it would be greatly appreciated."

Holland was prominently thrust into the limelight when he was cast as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has included multiple standalone Spidey flicks and Avengers ensemble team-ups. The English actor also took the role of Nathan Drake in Uncharted, the film based on the popular video game series. He'll be seen next on screen in the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room.

Watch Holland's full video above.