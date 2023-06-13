"I'm eight months into my year off," the Spider-Man star said. "I've been chilling at home in London, going to Grands Prix, playing golf."

Surprise! Tom Holland is actually almost done with his acting gap year.

The Spider-Man star recently made headlines when he revealed that he was taking a year off work after his emotional turn as Danny Sullivan in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room. But during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark this week, Holland clarified that he has actually been on said hiatus for quite some time now — and no, it doesn't have anything to do with any negative reviews for his latest project.

"It's so funny," he said. "Obviously The Crowded Room came out, we didn't have very favorable reviews, so the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I'm eight months into my year off. I've been chilling at home in London, going to Grands Prix, playing golf."

Holland, who also served as an executive producer on Crowded Room, previously told Extra that he was taking some time off as "a result of how difficult" the show was, noting that it "did break me." During that time, he said he's been "trying to be, you know, regular bloke from Kingston and just relax."

"I've been seeing my family. I've been seeing my friends," he said. "I've been, you know, going to the garden center and buying plants and doing my best to keep them alive and all that sort of stuff."

Holland previously told EW that he'd originally planned to take a breather after starring in Uncharted and Spider-Man: No Way Home, only to be intrigued by the The Crowded Room's premise. The series, created by Akiva Goldsman, follows an antisocial teen named (Holland) who is arrested after a shooting at Rockefeller Center. A series of revelations — led by investigator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) — forces him to reconcile with his mysterious past and how it affects his future.

"I'm no stranger to the physical aspects of the job, doing the whole action-movie thing," Holland said. "But the mental aspect, it really beat me up, and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality."

He recalled an instance that occurred nine months into filming in which he personally found it difficult to detach from his character.

"I was seeing myself in him, but in my personal life," Holland said. "I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

