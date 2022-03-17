Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged

Loki star Tom Hiddleston is preparing to travel to the ultimate relationship alternate timeline: marriage. The Marvel actor and his partner, the actress and playwright Zawe Ashton, are engaged after three years of dating.

Hiddleston and Ashton starred opposite each other in the 2019 Broadway revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal, which centers on an illicit affair that unfolds in reverse. Hiddleston, nominated for a Tony Award for his role, portrayed Robert, a man whose wife (played by Ashton) has an affair with his best friend (Charlie Cox). The couple made their red carpet debut at the Tony Awards in September, where Betrayal earned four nominations.

The notoriously private Hiddleston, whose dating history includes a highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift, told The Telegraph in 2017 that he prefers to keep details of his romantic relationships separate from his life as a public figure.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

"Everyone is entitled to a private life," he said. "I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate."

Last year Hiddleston reprised his role as Marvel's God of Mischief for Disney+'s Loki, a sharp timeline-hopping odyssey that follows the title character's conflict with the mysterious Time Variance Authority. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Reflecting on the future for the once-dead antihero, Hiddleston told EW in last year, "I'm open to everything. I have said goodbye to the character. I've said hello to the character. I said goodbye to the character [again]. I've learned not to make assumptions, I suppose. I'm just grateful that I'm still here, and there are still new roads to explore."