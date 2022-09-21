Tom Hardy secretly entered a fighting contest and destroyed all his matches
Oscar nominee Tom Hardy's hunky physique isn't just for the cameras. The Venom and Mad Max series star reportedly entered — and decimated — a martial arts competition in the United Kingdom over the weekend.
The 45-year-old actor quietly joined Saturday's Ultimate Martial Arts' 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship at the Oakgrove school in Milton Keynes and won all of his matches, a spokesperson for the institution confirms to EW.
Hardy forced one opponent into submission in roughly 20 seconds, according to The Independent.
"He was brilliant," event sponsor Sean Rosborough told the outlet. "A lot of people were asking for photos, and coming up to him, and he had no problem with that all."
Hardy competed under his real name, Edward Hardy, and finished in first place in the Master 3 class for men aged 41 years or older, according to tournament software database Smoothcomp.
He previously won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton, which The Guardian noted raised funds for military personnel, veterans, and emergency workers.
EW has reached out to a representative for Hardy for more information on the competition.
After leading the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage to blockbuster ticket sales in the pandemic era, Hardy is set to appear in George Miller's next Mad Max film and Gareth Evans' action thriller Havoc. He previously played a mixed martial arts fighter in Gavin O'Connor's 2011 drama Warrior.
Watch Hardy compete in the Ultimate Martial Arts' 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship above.
