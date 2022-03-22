A Pittsburgh bride got a wedding-day surprise when a national treasure decided to photobomb her bridal party.

Bride learns weddings are like a box of chocolates: You never know when you're gonna get Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is at it again.

A few months after crashing a Santa Monica wedding, the Oscar winner happened upon a blushing bride in Pittsburgh while filming A Man Called Otto and pulled a classic Hanks.

"Hey! My name is Tom Hanks," the actor said as he approached Grace Gwaltney on her way to get hitched. "Can I take a photo with the bride?"

You can guess what happened next.

Tom Hanks Tom Hanks with Grace Gwaltney and bridesmaids in Pittsburgh | Credit: RACHEL ROWLAND

"I immediately froze and was just looking around," Gwaltney told local news station KCRA. "I didn't know what to do." All the while Hanks was talking to her, Gwaltney said she was "thinking of Toy Story."

"We all lost it," wedding photographer Rachel Rowland added. "The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed with photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone. It was just so sweet and fun!"

Though this was certainly a special day made even more so for Gwaltney, Hanks' love of weddings, especially showing up to them uninvited, is well-documented.

In 2008, he escorted a bride to her church wedding while filming Angels and Demons in Italy. Then in 2016, he surprised a couple getting married in Central Park while out for a jog, even asking if he could officiate the ceremony. And in 2018, he responded to an Alabama couple's wedding invitation, though he couldn't actually attend.

See, you can't plan a Hanks matrimonial meet-cute, you just gotta let it happen, and eventually — one day — we will all have run into Tom Hanks at a wedding. It's science! Or math or whatever.

