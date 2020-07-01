Tom Hanks scolds: 'Shame on you' if you don't wear a mask

This is how badly America has screwed up its coronavirus pandemic response: Tom Hanks is perturbed.

The beloved Oscar winner, who survived contracting COVID-19 along with his wife, Rita Wilson, last March, sounded off about people taking personal responsibility for protecting themselves and others.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said Tuesday according to People. "Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you. Don’t be a p----. Get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."

Hanks made the comments at a virtual press conference to promote his upcoming Apple TV+ movie Greyhound. He was also asked how he and his wife are faring after contracting the virus while in Australia.

"Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine," Hanks said. "We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we’re happy to say. We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn’t. I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."

Greyhound was originally supposed to be released in theaters. Given the shutdown of cinemas across the country, Apple acquired the film from Sony Pictures last month to release it on its streaming service instead. The World War II drama features Hanks (who also wrote the screenplay) as Capt. Ernest Krause, a U.S. Navy commander who is finally given his first war-time assignment, defending a merchant ship convoy under attack by submarines. Greyhound will be released July 10.