The internet's favorite father isn't mad, just disappointed at all these false reports.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are once again proving that they're the internet's favorite parents after reports claimed they got into a "heated altercation" on a red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival — but it turns out, they just couldn't hear anything.

US actor Tom Hanks (C) and US actress Rita Wilson speak with a staff member as they arrive for the screening of the film "Asteroid City" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2023. (Photo by Antonin THUILLIER / AFP) (Photo by ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP/Getty

Late Tuesday night, photos surfaced of Hanks and Wilson apparently yelling at a staffer working the red carpet for their new film Asteroid City. Hanks looked angry while pointing at the unnamed man, while his wife Wilson was also holding up a finger and looking upset while saying something. But Wilson refuted those false claims on her Instagram story, revealing the most relatable reason for her and Hanks to have been raising their voices.

"This is called I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?" Wilson wrote. "But that doesn't sell stories! Nice try. We had a great time! Go see Asteroid City!"

Check out her full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ritawilson/3109368546210871855/?hl=en Credit: Rita Wilson/Instagram

Hanks and Wilson both appear in Wes Anderson's latest movie with Scarlett Johansson, Tilda Swinton, Jeffrey Wright, Jason Schwartzman, Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, and Margot Robbie.

Asteroid City opens June 16 in New York and Los Angeles, before expanding to theaters everywhere on June 23.

