Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hanks revealed the news via his Instagram on Wednesday, detailing that both he and his wife were feeling ill while in Australia during pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks is set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks writes. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

As for the next steps, Hanks says that "the Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed."

"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he continues. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Warner Bros. has halted production on the film in response to Hanks testing positive for coronavirus.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," Warner Bros. said in a statement obtained by EW. "We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

