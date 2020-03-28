Tom Hanks shares update now that he and Rita Wilson returned home after coronavirus diagnosis

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tom Hanks has shared an update now that he and wife Rita Wilson returned home safe and sound after their coronavirus diagnoses and quarantine in Australia.

"Hey, Folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," Hanks said on Twitter on Saturday. "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it."

The married couple were recently photographed driving in L.A. two weeks after they were both diagnosed with COVID-19. "Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better," Hanks said. "Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone — You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out."

Back on March 11, Hanks announced that he and Wilson had contracted the novel coronavirus while in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks is set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been halted following Hanks’ diagnosis. The actor is the only person on set believed to have tested positive for the virus, according to a representative from the film in Australia.

Throughout his quarantine, Hanks continued to share positive updates on social media. Five days after they were both diagnosed, he and Wilson were allowed to leave the hospital. And the next day, on March 17, Hanks kept things light as he shared with his followers that he was feeling "the same" as before. He also joked he had his typewriter for company, one that he "used to love," as the make was called a Corona.

Hanks was the first major celebrity to announce a coronavirus diagnosis. Since then, Idris Elba, Kevin Durant, Daniel Dae Kim, and more have also revealed that they tested positive for the illness.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

