Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson 'fine' and 'not trippin' after coronavirus diagnosis, says son Chet

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson "both are fine" and "not even that sick" after testing positive for coronavirus, their son Chet Hanks (a.k.a rapper Chet Haze) said in a video message to fans.

"Wassup everyone. Yea, it's true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," Hanks said Wednesday night on Instagram after his dad confirmed the news himself on the platform earlier in the evening.

"They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them," Chet continued. "They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously."

He wrapped up the video by saying, "I don't think it's anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love."

Earlier on Wednesday, Hanks told fans that he and Wilson got tested for coronavirus after feeling ill while in Australia. They were in the country during pre-production on Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks is set to play the musician's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Hanks also discussed his next steps and promised to keep fans updated.

"We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," he added. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

Warner Bros. has halted production on the film in response to Hanks testing positive for coronavirus.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," Warner Bros. said in a statement obtained by EW. "We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

