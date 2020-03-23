Good news! Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson 'feel better' after getting coronavirus

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Finally, some good news! Tom Hanks provided another health update on Sunday, saying he and wife Rita Wilson "feel better" after coming down with COVID-19.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone — You don't get it from anyone," he wrote on Twitter. "Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx."

The actor first told the public he and Wilson tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, while they were in Australia during pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film. Hanks is playing Presley's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker in the biopic, which has now been halted following his diagnosis.

Luckily, the beloved actor has been providing health updates on social media. Five days after their diagnosis, he and Wilson were allowed to leave the hospital. And the next day, on March 17, Hanks kept things light as he shared with his followers that he was feeling "the same" as before.

He also joked he had his typewriter for company, one that he "used to love," as the make was called a Corona.

"Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same," Hanks continued. "No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

Hanks was the first major celebrity to announce a coronavirus diagnosis. Since then, Idris Elba, Kevin Durant, Daniel Dae Kim, and more have also revealed that they tested positive for the illness.

