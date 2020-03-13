Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share health update, urge people to take care of themselves

Despite their coronavirus diagnoses, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are keeping their spirits up while they're Down Under.

On Thursday, the couple shared on social media an update about their medical situation, after first revealing on Wednesday that they tested positive for coronavirus.

In their first update since the news, Hanks shared a picture of him and his wife and thanked health professionals in Australia who have been supervising their care. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else," he wrote. "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."

And in true Hanks form, he shared a bit of advice for his followers. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he said, making a reference to his 1992 classic baseball film, A League of Their Own.

Wilson posted the same photo on Instagram, saying in her caption, "So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support. Means so much and strengthens us."

The two were diagnosed after first feeling ill while in Australia during pre-production on Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks is set to play the legendary crooner's manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Shortly after the news broke, the couple's son, Chet, posted a video on Instagram telling fans not to worry. "They both are fine. They're not even that sick," he said. "They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions, obviously."

