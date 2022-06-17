The Oscar-winner was about to wage Charlie Wilson's War on some overzealous folks.

Tom Hanks tells fans to 'back the f--- off' after crowd nearly knocks down wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks isn't known for losing his temper. He was, after all, the natural choice to play the nicest man in modern history, Mr. Rogers. But when you endanger his wife of 34 years, Hanks will get extremely loud and incredibly close.

In a video captured by TMZ, Hanks and Rita Wilson are swarmed by fans and paparazzi as they walk to their car from an event. At one point, someone bumps into Wilson, nearly knocking her down. She yells, "Stop it!" before Hanks turns around and puts his hands out in front of him.

"Back the f--- off!" Hanks can be heard yelling to the group, who — shocked to be yelled at by the guy who crashes weddings for fun — stop dead in their tracks. "Knocking over my wife?" Hanks says in a scolding tone before he and Wilson enter their car, as a lone, forlorn voice says, "Sorry about that, Tom."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Members of the Hanks clan did not respond immediately to EW's request for comment, but NBA legend LeBron James decided to weigh in for some reason — probably as he's no stranger to paparazzo harassment.

"What the f--- ever happened to personal space?" King James tweeted.

Well, what have we learned here, kids? Maybe that even a "Mr. Nice Guy" has a breaking point... and that LeBron James has definite opinions about Rita Wilson's personal space.