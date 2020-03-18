Tom Hanks gives new coronavirus update, jokes about no longer loving his Corona typewriter

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson continue to be on the mend after testing positive for coronavirus.

And, as promised in their initial announcement, Hanks continues to keep the world updated on his and his wife's health. In his latest missive, the Oscar-winning actor shared a rather ironic picture of one of his typewriters, which he joked he "used to love." The make of the typewriter, which is a Corona, might have something to do with his now-conflicted feelings.

"Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same," he wrote in his post. "No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch."

And, keeping things light, he joked that Wilson has now "won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points."

Since announcing their diagnosis last week, Hanks and Wilson have shared various pictures and updates on their time in self-quarantine. In one of them, Hanks shared a picture of toast with a thick layer of vegemite on it, and his son Colin gently ribbed him about it on Twitter, writing, "I've been saying, 'That's way too much for one piece of toast,' to him for years."

Perhaps in reference to that, Hanks joked in his message on Tuesday that he has "learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick." He concluded his note by urging fans to do their part to "flatten the curve."

Hanks and Wilson were among the first celebrities to publicly announce that they had tested positive for COVID-19, which is what scientists have dubbed the new coronavirus pandemic. Since then, stars such as Idris Elba and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju also revealed they have tested positive for the illness.

