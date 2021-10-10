Tom Cruise hits home run with fans at Dodgers/Giants game

Tom Cruise satisfied his need… his need for pitching speed Saturday night.

Cruise and his son Connor were in attendance at Oracle Park to watch the Giants take on the Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Fans noticed the famous face in their midst, and Cruise rolled with the attention, chatting, fist-bumping, and posing for pictures.

Tom Cruise smiles during Game 2 of a baseball National League Division Series between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers, in San Francisco on October 9, 2021. Credit: Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock

When his face popped up on the jumbotron mid-game, quick-thinking staff blared "Danger Zone" throughout the stadium as the Top Gun star grinned and waved at the crowd.

Cruise wasn't the only celeb in attendance on Saturday; Danny Glover was also taking in the game, and the pair posed for pictures.

Giants reporter Amy Gutierrez tweeted that Cruise declined to identify which team he was there to root for, saying only, "I'm a fan of baseball."

The Giants went on to lose to the Dodgers 9-2 and will meet again Monday in L.A. for Game 3 of the NLDS playoffs.

One place Cruise has been missing in action is the big screen. The release of Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed from Nov. 19 to May 27, 2022, which had been the release date for Mission: Impossible 7. That film will now debut on Sept. 30, 2022.

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 was suspended in June after several people involved in the shoot tested positive for coronavirus, months after Cruise berated the M:I 7 crew for violating COVID protocols.