NFL legend Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

The former power couple released separate statements Friday announcing their formal separation, though they united to call for privacy as well as a commitment to raising their two children.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," the 42-year-old Devil Wears Prada actress wrote on her Instagram Story. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart, and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

The 45-year-old football star also shared a statement on his Instagram Story, saying the former spouses are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote. "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

A source close to the situation told PEOPLE that the couple will file for divorce in Florida by the end of Friday after agreeing to joint custody of son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9.

Bündchen and Brady began their relationship in 2006, shortly before the sports icon's former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, revealed she was pregnant with their now-15-year-old son, Jack — a development Bündchen previously told CBS This Morning prompted her to consider leaving Brady.

"It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, 'I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens,'" she said at the time, per PEOPLE. "So then I felt like I didn't know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'"

