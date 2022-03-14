"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady said in a statement.

Apparently Tom Brady was the only one who actually took Kim Kardashian's advice in that Variety interview seriously. ("Get your f---ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.")

It had only been 41 days since Brady announced his official retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons, and then he goes and tweets the ultimate "jk" to fans on Sunday. The internet reacted appropriately.

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady tweeted. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

The memes and quips have since been flooding in across social media. It seems the one suffering the most, though, may be the person who dropped a trunk load of dough in an auction to own the football from Brady's "final" touchdown pass. According to Lelands auction house, the ball sold for $518,628.

"I'd have given anything to see his reaction to the unretirement tweet," reads a post from the official Twitter account for Super 70s Sports store, accompanied by a Curb Your Enthusiasm image.

"Damn, even Tom Brady saw 7.9% inflation and record-high gas prices and decided he needed to go back to work," Huddle Up founder Joe Pompliano joked.

Colin in Black and White producer Josiah Johnson tweeted a "f--- them kids" meme, while others online channeled moments from The Office and The Sopranos.

See more reactions below.

That unfinished business Brady mentioned in his tweet refers to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past season. The Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI.

Brady had earlier posted a video in which he chats it up with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is heard asking Brady, "You're done, right?" Brady's response isn't heard, though his facial expressed suggested he wasn't quite done yet.

Tom Brady Tom Brady announces he's now un-retired, 41 days after announcing his retirement from the NFL. | Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement, "[Head coach Bruce Arians] and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run."

"We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward a winning another championship," Arians said.

Brady won six Super Bowls as quarterback for the New England Patriots before moving over to the Bucs. He then earned his seventh career Super Bowl win with that team.

At the end of February, it was reported that Brady would be pivoting to Hollywood as he's set to star opposite Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field in a road trip comedy called 80 for Brady.