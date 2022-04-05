Todrick Hall sued for allegedly failing to pay $60,000 in rent

Todrick Hall's Celebrity Big Brother antics might've lived rent-free in viewers' minds, but the former RuPaul's Drag Race choreographer and recording artist is allegedly finding out that he can't do the same in his Los Angeles home.

The Masked Singer finalist is accused of owing $60,000 in back rent to home owners Avi Lavian and Orna Lavian, whom PEOPLE reports alleged in a March 29 court filing that Hall was to pay $30,000 a month for a house in L.A. According to the documents obtained by the publication, Hall reportedly failed to pay in February and March of 2022, after which the Lavians said they gave him a three-day notice on March 3 to pay rent or vacate the property. They are also requesting that Hall cover legal fees related to the suit in addition to terminating his alleged lease with them.

Hall's publicist and legal representative did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the suit.

Since news of the suit broke, fans have commented on a YouTube video uploaded to Hall's account in February 2021 titled "Bought My DREAM Home!!! FULL TOUR," speculating that this could be the home the star allegedly owes rent payments on.

In July 2021, Hall said his home was burglarized while he was in London, with robbers reportedly stealing $50,000 worth of items from the location.

"Thank you for the support, I am ok," he tweeted at the time. "This happened right after my cat sitter left for the night. I'm extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe…and that's what matters most to me."

Hall again made headlines in February of this year, after a controversial run on the CBS reality competition show Celebrity Big Brother led to widespread criticism from both viewers and his fellow houseguests on the jury, with costars like Todd Bridges blasting Hall for playing an "evil" game.

Todrick Hall Todrick Hall | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Hall's former Drag Race costar Carson Kressley noted that the performer was "shaken" by the reaction during the finale, in which their fellow houseguests awarded a 7-1 victory to his opponent Miesha Tate, with Hall's only vote cast by Cynthia Bailey before she'd had a chance to view footage of his behavior on the show.

"My heart hurt for him. He was aware and he looked concerned. My guess is, he was probably rewinding in his mind what he did in the house to make people upset," host Julie Chen Moonves told EW of Hall's mood at the finale. "I pray he makes any and all amends to those he hurt and that people allow grace and forgiveness."

