Urging people to consider genetic testing, Martin writes, “Any preventative measures you can take, although not easy, are easier than battling cancer.”

After revealing her breast cancer diagnosis in July, Today contributor Jill Martin is sharing an update about "the happy, the sad, and the scary."

"What an earth-shattering six weeks," Martin wrote in a piece for Today. "It feels like both yesterday and a lifetime since the last time I walked into Studio 1A. In the past six weeks, I learned I am positive for a BRCA2 mutation, had stage 2 breast cancer, then had a double mastectomy and learned that my life will soon look very different."

Since going public with the news, Martin has undergone a successful double mastectomy. A later meeting with her oncologist revealed that there is a good chance she is cancer-free, but further treatment is required to help ensure that. While Martin is still awaiting her exact next steps from her doctor, she shared that she will for sure require "another surgery, preventatively, to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes to decrease my risk of ovarian cancer."

She continued, "In my case, I will need a full hysterectomy, as I have had fibroid issues in the past. I will also need to take anti-hormonal drugs for 5 years. And I will most likely need chemotherapy because of the aggressiveness of the tumor. That is the part that hit me the hardest — the idea of chemo."

Martin wrote that she is still "in a state of shock" regarding the news.

"Cancer has knocked me down. It has," she added. "I used to jump out of bed every day to begin work, but now every day is a choice. Do I feel like staying under the covers and crying? Yes. Every day. But I did that when I first started recovery ... and little by little, like today, I am choosing to get up. I am choosing to fight. And I am choosing to use my strength and platform to do my best to crush cancer."

Martin also shared that she remains "touched, blown away, and humbled" by the positive responses she has received across social media and in-person. "I cannot tell you how helpful, inspiring, heartwarming, and life-changing it was to get all of your messages of strength and prayer after I shared the news of my breast cancer diagnosis. I received so many DMs, texts, emails, and calls."

Towards the end of the piece, she again urged others to pursue genetic testing. Martin herself has a family history with the disease: her grandmother died from breast cancer, and her mother had a double mastectomy. But despite receiving regular mammograms and sonograms herself, Martin did not learn she had a gene mutation until she got genetic testing.

"Many dear friends, viewers, and family have said, 'I am afraid to have any kind of genetic testing, as I am afraid of what I will find out.' I totally understand that sentiment and reasoning," Martin wrote. "But let me be very clear: Any preventative measures you can take, although not easy, are easier than battling cancer. This entire process is life-changing, but adding cancer to the mix is a different kind of battle — one I do not wish on anyone."

Martin ended her statement with the assurance that she "will be on and off the air dealing with treatment for the next six months" but wanted to share her journey "in real time."

"I have shared the happy, the sad, and now the scary," Martin wrote. "We will get through this together."

