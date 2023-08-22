Tish and the Prison Break actor appear to have tied the knot over the weekend in Malibu, Calif.

Tish Cyrus and actor Dominic Purcell are married.

The producer and mom of pop star Miley Cyrus wed the Prison Break actor in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, Calif. over the weekend, according to multiple reports including USA Today and Page Six. Several of Cyrus' children, including Brandi and Trace Cyrus, were reportedly part of the wedding party, with Miley serving as maid of honor, per photos obtained by Just Jared and the Daily Mail.

Reps for Cyrus and Purcell didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Tish Cyrus; Dominic Purcell Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell | Credit: Tish Cyrus/instagram

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the couple said in a joint statement at the time. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths. We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents."

Billy Ray went on to date Australian singer Firerose, with the two announcing their engagement last November.

Purcell, best known for his roles as Lincoln Burrows on Prison Break and Mick Rory/Heat Wave on the CW's The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, was previously married to film producer Rebecca Williamson between 1998 and 2008.

