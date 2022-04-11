The longtime couple previously filed for divorce in 2010 and again in 2013 before reconciling.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus file for divorce for third time after 29 years of marriage

Country star Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife, actress and producer Tish Cyrus, are separating again after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Tish filed for divorce from the "Achy Breaky Heart" crooner in Williamson County, Tenn. last week, citing "irreconcilable differences" and noting that she and her husband have already been living separately for more than two years, according to PEOPLE.

Representatives for Billy Ray and Tish did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus file for divorce for third time after 29 years of marriage | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together," the couple said. "We both went into couples therapy, something we haven't done in 22 years of being together, and it's brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways."

The statement continued, "Tish also said marriage can be really hard especially after 22 years of being in entertainment. We've had rough times but we both realized we didn't want to be another statistic and wanted to make it work."

TMZ first reported the news of the divorce filing.