The music world is mourning the loss of the legendary Tina Turner.

The "What's Love Got to Do With It" and "Simply the Best" singer died at 83 in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 23 after a long illness.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," a statement on Turner's Instagram read Wednesday. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

In the wake of Turner's death, close friends, peers, collaborators, and fans have taken to social media to pay their respects to the Queen of Rock & Roll.

Diana Ross shared a photo of her and Turner together at an event on Twitter, writing, "Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner's family and loved ones."

"I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, Black and white," Gloria Gaynor wrote. "She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music."

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, whom Turner personally taught how to dance, remembered her as a "wonderful friend" both on and off stage. "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner," he wrote. "She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny, and generous. She helped me so much when I was young, and I will never forget her."

Bryan Adams, who sang the track "It's Only Love" with Turner in 1984, posted a snapshot of him and Turner on Twitter. "RIP @tinaturner. My condolences to Erwin and Tina's family. I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio, and as friends," he wrote. "Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice. It's only love and that's all."

Michelle Williams remembered Turner with an Instagram video in which she revisited gorgeous images of the singer from her 2020 book, Tina Turner: That's My Life. "Rest well!!!!" the Destiny's Child singer captioned the post. "You've meant so much to us! Your strength, courage, resilience, and uniqueness were some of the main ingredients of an incredible blueprint you leave behind!"

Ronnie Wood, who performed with Turner and Rod Stewart, wrote, "God bless you, Tina, the queen of rock and soul and a dear friend to our family. Love and prayers to all of Tina's family, friends, and loved ones #tinaturner."

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, who once reportedly sat "transfixed" in the studio while Turner recorded "River Deep, Mountain High," shared how much the song continues to mean to him decades later. "I'm so sorry to hear about Tina Turner. I loved Tina and her voice and energy — she was one of the greats," he wrote. "'River Deep, Mountain High' will always be one of my favorite songs. And nothing beats her version of 'Proud Mary.' I loved her musical too. Love and mercy."

Ciara added, "Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in paradise, Tina Turner. Thank you for all the inspiration you gave us all."

