TikTok star Timothy Hall, a.k.a. Timbo the Redneck, dies in truck stunt accident at 18

Florida-based TikTok personality Timothy Hall, better known as "Timbo the Redneck," died this past weekend in a fatal accident involving his pickup truck, according to family members. He was only 18 years old.

According to a YouTube video posted by Hall's family member Tony, the TikToker was in the front yard of his friend's house doing donuts (which is maneuvering his truck in a tight circle and accelerating), and was subsequently thrown from the vehicle.

Tony, who identifies himself as someone who's "basically getting married to [Hall's] sister," clarifies in the video that Hall "was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver's side window and the truck landed on top of him."

Hall's mother also confirmed her son's death on his official TikTok account, which amassed more than 202,000 followers, sharing "He won't be making any more videos, no more videos at all. My son was in a bad accident yesterday and didn't make it, and I want to thank everybody for all the fans that he had."

She adds, "He loved TikTok and just believed in all the fans and everybody that supported him and it meant a lot to him. Sometimes he wouldn't listen to me, he'd say, 'I gotta do this TikTok!'" And concludes, "My heart is just so broken."

Hall's account became popular through videos shot in his town of Jennings, Fla, featuring him and companions like Tony having adventures in his pick-up truck. Before sharing the final video they shot together on the Timbo the Redneck YouTube page, Tony shared how Hall "touched me in a way that I can't explain, and he was one of those types of people where you don't meet those types of people every day. He was a special kind of person."