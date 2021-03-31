Rochelle Hager, TikTok star and chef, dies in tragic accident at 31

Hager was killed Monday in a "tragic and unique" incident involving a tree branch while she was on the phone with her fiancée.

Rising TikTok star Rochelle Hager was killed Monday in what local police called a "tragic and unique" car accident involving a tree branch.

According to an Associated Press report, the 31-year-old — who went by the name @roeurboat3 on the social media site — was killed on a road in Farmington, Maine while speaking to her fiancée, Brittanie Lynn Ritchie, 28, on the phone. As they spoke, a 50-m.p.h. gust of wind toppled the pine tree's limb onto the roof of Hager's 2015 Nissan Rogue. She was killed instantly, per authorities.

"It happened really quick," Ritchie told Maine's Morning Sentinel publication. "She has a phone mounted in her vent. I just heard a crash and then there was nothing. She didn't see the tree coming. It was instant."

Rochelle Hager Image zoom Credit: Rochelle Hager/TikTok

Together, Hager and Ritchie had more than 400,000 followers on TikTok, with the pair frequently posting videos together that have collectively garnered over 5.4 million likes.

Since Hager's death, Ritchie has shared numerous video tributes to her late partner, with one post's caption reading: "I can't eat or sleep. All I can do is make videos and wish you were here with me."

In another post, Ritchie filmed herself visiting the site of Hager's death. The video shows that flowers and an invitation to the couple's wedding, which was to be held on Oct. 16, has since been tied to a pole.

In addition to her budding fame on TikTok, Hager was an executive chef who was reportedly 10 years sober from addiction, according to local news.

Hager further revealed that, shortly before Hager's death, the couple recently discussed starting a family: "We had picked out a name the night before for a girl."