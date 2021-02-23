Tiger Woods injured in serious car crash

The golfer was pulled from the wreckage with the "jaws of life" Tuesday and transported to a hospital.

Tiger Woods was injured in a serious single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles County Tuesday morning, the county Sheriff's Department said. His condition was not immediately clear.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said the crash took place around 7 a.m. near Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., with the vehicle sustaining "major damage." Woods was pulled from the wreckage with a rescue tool called the "jaws of life" and transported to a local hospital for his injuries, the statement adds. No one else was involved in the accident.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," the golf star's manager Mark Steinberg told the Associated Press. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

Steinberg didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.